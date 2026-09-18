/Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, Where to watch live in India - All you need to know

The 20th Asian Games are set to officially begin in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Saturday, September 19, with India entering the continental multi-sport event with a 503-athlete contingent. The opening ceremony will see double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and two-time Asian Games gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor carry the Indian flag for the delegation.
The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will run from September 19 to October 4 and feature athletes from 45 countries and regions competing across 43 sports. Japan is hosting the Asian Games for the third time, having previously staged the event in Tokyo in 1958 and Hiroshima in 1994.
Manu Bhaker and Tajinderpal Singh Toor were named India’s flag-bearers for the opening ceremony on Friday.
Bhaker arrives in Japan after making history at the Paris Olympics in 2024, where she won two bronze medals in shooting. She is among the leading names in India’s shooting contingent at the Asian Games.
Toor, meanwhile, will look to continue his strong Asian Games record. The shot putter has won gold at the last two editions of the Games and will be aiming for a third consecutive title in Aichi-Nagoya.
India is coming off its most successful Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou in 2023, where it won a record 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. The 503-athlete Indian contingent includes 269 men and 234 women and will compete across 36 disciplines. The final number increased from the initially approved 492 athletes after the addition of four surfers, six track and field athletes and one MMA fighter.
Several prominent Indian athletes are set to feature in Aichi-Nagoya, including PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Aman Sehrawat and Lovlina Borgohain.
India will also defend its men's and women's cricket gold medals from Hangzhou, while the contingent will compete in newer disciplines such as teqball, surfing, padel and mixed martial arts.
The Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 19, at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya.
Date: September 19, 2026
Venue: Paloma Mizuho Stadium, Nagoya, Japan
Time in Japan: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM JST
Time in India: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM IST
The official Aichi-Nagoya Games website confirms that the ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM local time.
Indian viewers can follow the Asian Games through Sony's sports network and digital platform. The Games' live coverage in India is available through Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on SonyLIV.
Viewers should check their local television listings and SonyLIV for the specific channel feed and live-stream availability on the day of the opening ceremony.
India will have several established names in contention across shooting, badminton, athletics, boxing, wrestling and weightlifting. PV Sindhu will be among the major names in badminton, while Mirabai Chanu will headline the weightlifting contingent. Manu Bhaker will carry India's hopes in shooting, with Aman Sehrawat competing in wrestling and Lovlina Borgohain in boxing.
With India having crossed the 100-medal mark for the first time at Hangzhou, the Aichi-Nagoya edition will be another major test for the country's athletes across a wide range of sports. The opening ceremony will officially mark the start of the 20th Asian Games, with competition continuing across Japan until October 4.
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