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Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, Where to watch live in India - All you need to know

The Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on September 19. Here’s all you need to know about the date, timings, venue, TV broadcast and live streaming in India.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 10:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 10:09 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, Where to watch live in India - All you need to know
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, Where to watch live in India - All you need to know
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