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Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Manu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat lead India contingent in Nagoya

The 20th Asian Games officially opened in Nagoya, with Manu Bhaker and Pawan Sehrawat leading the Indian contingent at the ceremony. India enters the Games aiming to build on its record 107-medal haul, including 28 golds, at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Manu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat lead India contingent in Nagoya
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony: Manu Bhaker, Pawan Sehrawat lead India contingent in Nagoya
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