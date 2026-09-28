Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Asian Games 2026: Pakistan reach cricket semifinals without playing as rain washes out Hong Kong quarterfinal

Asian Games 2026: Pakistan reach cricket semifinals without playing as rain washes out Hong Kong quarterfinal

Pakistan advanced to the Asian Games 2026 cricket semifinals after rain washed out their quarterfinal against Hong Kong without a ball being bowled. They progressed on the basis of their higher ICC T20I ranking, while Hong Kong were eliminated from the competition.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 09:44 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 09:44 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Pakistan reach cricket semifinals without playing as rain washes out Hong Kong quarterfinal
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian Games 2026: Pakistan reach cricket semifinals without playing as rain washes out Hong Kong quarterfinal
2
3
4
5