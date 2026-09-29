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Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda storms into women’s 65kg boxing final with 5-0 win

Parveen Hooda stormed into the women’s 65kg boxing final at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating China’s Li Shu 5-0 in the semifinal. She will face Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien-chin for the gold medal in the final.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 11:52 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda storms into women’s 65kg boxing final with 5-0 win
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: Parveen Hooda storms into women’s 65kg boxing final with 5-0 win
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