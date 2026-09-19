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Asian Games 2026: Pawan Sehrawat replaces Tajinderpal Toor as India’s flag-bearer at opening ceremony

Pawan Sehrawat will lead India’s contingent alongside Manu Bhaker at the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony. He replaces shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, who has been ruled out of the role due to technical issues.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 01:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Pawan Sehrawat replaces Tajinderpal Toor as India’s flag-bearer at opening ceremony
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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