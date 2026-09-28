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Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures bronze in women’s -78kg Kurash after semifinal loss

India’s Pincky Balhara clinched bronze in the women’s -78kg Kurash event at the Asian Games 2026 after losing 0-5 to South Korea’s Mo Sumin in the semifinal. The 2018 Jakarta Games silver medallist had earlier defeated South Korea’s Garam Lim 3-0 in the quarterfinal to secure India’s first Kurash medal at the Games.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures bronze in women’s -78kg Kurash after semifinal loss
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures bronze in women’s -78kg Kurash after semifinal loss
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