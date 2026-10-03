Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs creates history, becomes first Indian woman to win golf gold

Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs creates history, becomes first Indian woman to win golf gold

Pranavi Urs scripted history at Asian Games 2026, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold medal. She finished at 15-under 265, while also helping India secure a historic silver in the women’s team event.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 10:30 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs creates history, becomes first Indian woman to win golf gold
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs creates history, becomes first Indian woman to win golf gold
2
3
4
5