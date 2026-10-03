/Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs creates history, becomes first Indian woman to win golf gold

Pranavi Urs scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold medal at the continental event.
The Indian golfer held her nerve under pressure at the Kasugai Country Club East Course, carding an even-par 70 in the final round to finish at 15-under 265 after four rounds. She finished one stroke clear of Singapore's Shannon Tan and China's Yin Ruoning, who shared the silver medal.
Pranavi entered the final round with a three-stroke lead and looked in control before a major setback on the third hole. She carded a triple bogey, which saw her drop to second place and bring the chasing pack back into contention.
However, the Indian responded in style. Pranavi produced birdies on the sixth, 10th and 13th holes to regain the lead before closing out her round with an even-par 70 and sealing a historic gold medal.
The gold medal also added another landmark chapter to India’s golf history at the Asian Games. Before Pranavi, India’s individual golf gold medals at the Games had come in the men’s event, with Lakshman Singh winning in 1982 and Shiv Kapur triumphing at the 2002 Busan Asian Games.
Pranavi’s stellar individual performance also helped India secure a historic silver medal in the women’s team event. The Indian team, comprising Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, finished with a combined score of 14-under 546 to claim second place behind China. The silver marked India’s first medal in the women’s team golf event at the Asian Games.
Aditi Ashok finished 14th after carding a three-under 67 in the final round, taking her four-round total to two-over 282. Diksha Dagar finished 23rd with a 12-over total after shooting a seven-over 77 in the final round.
Pranavi’s gold and the women’s team’s silver gave India a memorable double in women’s golf at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with the Indian golfer overcoming a late challenge to finish the tournament at the top of the individual leaderboard.
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