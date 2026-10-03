/Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs to get Rs 1 crore reward after winning golf gold

"India waited 24 years for a golf gold at the Asian Games, and Pranavi got it for us today. The way she won it says a lot about her. She lost her lead on one hole in the final round and still came back to win, when most players would have folded. Aditi, Diksha and Pranavi also brought home a team silver, so this is a big day for Indian women's golf. I am glad IGPL has come forward straight away to reward them. Every young golfer watching should know that when you do well for India, people will back you," said Anurag Singh Thakur.