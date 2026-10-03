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Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs to get Rs 1 crore reward after winning golf gold

Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold medal in golf. She also combined with Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar for team silver.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 11:17 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Pranavi Urs to get Rs 1 crore reward after winning golf gold
Image Credit: AINAGOC/Asian Games 2026

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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