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Asian Games 2026: Preeti knocked out by Pang Chol-mi; Sachin enters boxing Quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games 2026 champion Preeti suffered a 0-5 defeat to North Korea’s Pang Chol-mi in the women’s 54kg round of 16. India’s Sachin, meanwhile, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 4-1 split-decision win over Jordan’s Mohammad Abu Jajeh.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 03:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Preeti knocked out by Pang Chol-mi; Sachin enters boxing Quarterfinals
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: Preeti knocked out by Pang Chol-mi; Sachin enters boxing Quarterfinals
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