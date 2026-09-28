/Asian Games 2026: Priya Ghanghas assures boxing medal after 5-0 win, faces Yang Chengyu in semifinal

The Tajik boxer looked desperate for a win in the last round and went firing on all cylinders. A few of her punches landed, but Priya also hit some when she saw Samadova on the back foot as the Indian pugilist won the third round 5-0 too. All five judges voted in Priya's favour, with three ruling 29-27 to Priya and two giving her 30-26 across the three rounds.