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Asian Games 2026: Priya Ghanghas assures boxing medal after 5-0 win, faces Yang Chengyu in semifinal

Priya Ghanghas assured India of a boxing medal at the Asian Games 2026 with a 5-0 quarterfinal win over Tajikistan’s Mijgona Samadova. The Indian boxer will face China’s Yang Chengyu in the women’s 60kg semifinal on Wednesday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Priya Ghanghas assures boxing medal after 5-0 win, faces Yang Chengyu in semifinal
Image Credit: BFI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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