Asian Games 2026: Record-breaking Vithya, gutsy Sreeshankar, Parul, Gulveer double make it India's day (Round-up)

Parul Chaudhary added the women's 5000m bronze to the women's 3000m steeplechase, and Gulveer won the men's 1500m silver to add to the medal of the same colour he won in the men's 10,000m, while Murali Sreeshankar jumped to a silver medal despite a debilitating injury that made him forego his last two rounds and an opportunity to fight for gold.

Reported By IANS Published: Sep 28, 2026, 11:50 PM IST | Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 11:50 PM IST join share