Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Asian Games 2026: Rishabh Das finishes sixth in men’s 100m backstroke final, misses medal

Asian Games 2026: Rishabh Das finishes sixth in men’s 100m backstroke final, misses medal

Rishabh Das finished sixth in the men’s 100m backstroke final at the Asian Games 2026, clocking 54.77 seconds. China’s Jiayu Xu won gold, while Das will next compete in the 50m backstroke and 4x100m medley relay.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Rishabh Das finishes sixth in men’s 100m backstroke final, misses medal
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
After Akash Anand, BSP chief Mayawati snubs niece too; announces key role for Ishan
2
3
4
5