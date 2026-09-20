/Asian Games 2026: Rishabh Das finishes sixth in men’s 100m backstroke final, misses medal

Indian swimmer Rishabh Das finished sixth in the men’s 100m backstroke final at the Asian Games after clocking 54.77 seconds on Sunday. China's Jiayu Xu won the gold with the timing of 51.98, while Hidekazu Takehara (53.93) pocketed silver and Juho Lee of South Korea (53.94) bagged the bronze medal. Das booked his place in the men’s 100m backstroke final after producing a strong performance in the heats, finishing fifth overall with a time of 54.85 seconds.