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Asian Games 2026: Roshibina Devi secures India’s first Wushu medal, reaches semifinals

Roshibina Devi secured India’s first Wushu medal at the Asian Games 2026 after a 5-0 win in the women’s 60kg quarterfinal. The two-time Asiad medallist will now compete in the semifinals on Wednesday

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Roshibina Devi secures India’s first Wushu medal, reaches semifinals
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: Roshibina Devi secures India’s first Wushu medal, reaches semifinals
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