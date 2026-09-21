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Asian Games 2026: Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon & Parth Mane win silver in men’s 10m Air Rifle team event

Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane secured silver for India in the men’s 10m air rifle team event at Asian Games 2026. The trio finished with 1890.1 points, while Rudrankksh and Himanshu also qualified for the individual final.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 09:19 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon & Parth Mane win silver in men’s 10m Air Rifle team event
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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