/Asian Games 2026: Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon & Parth Mane win silver in men’s 10m Air Rifle team event

India continued its strong start in shooting at the Asian Games 2026 as Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane secured the silver medal in the men's 10m air rifle team event on Monday in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 1890.1 points.
China claimed the gold medal after setting a new world record with 1899.0 points, while South Korea took the bronze with 1884.2 points.
Rudrankksh was India's top performer in the qualification round, finishing third individually with a score of 631.8. Himanshu Dhillon also produced a strong performance, scoring 630.0 to finish seventh. Both shooters finished inside the top eight and advanced to the individual final.
Parth Mane finished with 628.3 points and missed out on qualification for the individual final. The qualification scores also contributed to India's team total of 1890.1.
3RD MEDAL FOR INDIA IN SHOOTING!(@SportsArena1234) September 21, 2026
The trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon & Parth Mane wins in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team Event!
Team Score: 1890.1
Rudrankksh 631.8
Himanshu 630.0
Parth 628.3
Rudrankksh & Himanshu also qualify for the Individual Final pic.twitter.com/tbIkYbVkH5
The silver adds another Asian Games medal to Rudrankksh Patil's tally in the men's 10m air rifle team event. He had previously won gold in the same team event at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
India's shooting campaign in Aichi-Nagoya has now produced three silver medals. Earlier on Sunday, Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod won silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event, while Elavenil also secured silver in the individual event.
With the men's 10m air rifle team silver, India have three medals at the Asian Games 2026 so far, all coming from shooting. The country's shooters had also produced a record haul of 22 medals at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, including seven gold, nine silver and six bronze medals. The focus now shifts to the men's 10m air rifle individual final, where Rudrankksh Patil and Himanshu Dhillon will look to add another medal to India's tally.
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