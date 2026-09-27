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  • /Asian Games 2026: Sarvesh Kushare wins high jump silver, Parul Chaudhary clinches steeplechase bronze for India

Asian Games 2026: Sarvesh Kushare wins high jump silver, Parul Chaudhary clinches steeplechase bronze for India

India’s Sarvesh Kushare won silver in the men’s high jump with a best effort of 2.25m, while Parul Chaudhary claimed bronze in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. Parul clocked 9:08.67 to break her own national record, while Kushare finished behind Chinese Taipei’s Chao Hsuan-Fu in a closely fought final.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 07:15 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 07:15 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Sarvesh Kushare wins high jump silver, Parul Chaudhary clinches steeplechase bronze for India
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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