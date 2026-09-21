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Asian Games 2026: Srihari Nataraj qualifies for 50m backstroke final; India miss out in freestyle

Srihari Nataraj qualified for the men’s 50m backstroke final at Asian Games 2026 after clocking 25.37 seconds in the heats. Rishabh Das missed out narrowly, while Akash Mani, Heer Gitesh Shah and Danush Suresh failed to progress in their respective events.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 09:40 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 09:40 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Srihari Nataraj qualifies for 50m backstroke final; India miss out in freestyle
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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