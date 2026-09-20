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Asian Games 2026: Suchika Tariyal assures India’s first MMA medal, enters semifinal

Suchika Tariyal defeated Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the women’s Traditional MMA 60kg quarterfinal to enter the Asian Games 2026 semifinals. Her semifinal berth has assured India of its first-ever Asian Games MMA medal, with Tariyal now set to fight for a place in the gold-medal contest.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 04:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Suchika Tariyal assures India’s first MMA medal, enters semifinal
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Games 2026: Suchika Tariyal assures India’s first MMA medal, enters semifinal
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