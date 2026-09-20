/Asian Games 2026: Suchika Tariyal assures India’s first MMA medal, enters semifinal

Indian mixed martial artist Suchika Tariyal scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya after assuring India of its first-ever medal in MMA. The 36-year-old defeated Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the women's Traditional MMA 60kg quarterfinal on Sunday to book her place in the semifinals.
Tariyal's entry into the last four guarantees her at least a bronze medal, with the two losing semifinalists set to receive bronze. MMA is making its debut at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, making Tariyal’s achievement a landmark moment for Indian combat sports. She will now compete in the semifinal on Monday, with a place in the gold-medal contest at stake.
Tariyal’s sporting journey has spanned multiple combat disciplines. She started with judo before moving into other forms of martial arts and later taking up MMA. She represented India in judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and also competed in kurash at the 2023 Asian Games.
The Indian fighter added another major achievement to her career in 2024 when she became a Jiu-Jitsu world champion. She later returned to competitive sport after a period away and chose MMA as her next challenge. Her journey has also included a knee injury and other hurdles before she earned the opportunity to make her Asian Games MMA debut.
Tariyal has previously spoken about how an incident of eve-teasing when she was 12 influenced her decision to learn a combat sport. She subsequently took up judo, initially viewing it as a way to learn self-defence. Her interest in the discipline eventually developed into a competitive sporting career. Tariyal went on to represent India at international competitions and built experience across different combat sports before making the switch to MMA.
Her transition into MMA has now produced the biggest result of her career, with the Asian Games semifinal berth ensuring that she will return from Aichi-Nagoya with a medal.
The quarterfinal against Baigalmaa was closely contested, but Tariyal managed to secure a 2-0 victory and progress to the last four. According to reports from the contest, Baigalmaa attempted to put Tariyal under sustained pressure, particularly in the second round.
Tariyal maintained her defensive composure before producing a crucial reversal and taking her opponent to the ground. She then controlled the action until the end of the round to seal her place in the semifinal.
After the victory, Tariyal expressed her happiness at securing a medal for India while making it clear that her campaign was not over. "It is great to have secured one medal for the country. It is time for me to fight for a gold medal tomorrow," Tariyal said after her quarterfinal win. She will now return to action on Monday, with the opportunity to progress to the final and compete for the gold medal.
Tariyal’s achievement comes in the inaugural Asian Games MMA competition. By reaching the semifinals, she has already secured a place on the podium and created a new milestone for Indian MMA.
Her result also adds another medal to India’s early campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. Tariyal will now look to extend her historic run when she takes part in the women’s Traditional MMA 60kg semifinal on Monday. The 36-year-old has already guaranteed India a historic MMA medal. Her next target will be a place in the final and an opportunity to fight for gold at the Asian Games 2026.
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