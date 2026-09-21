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Asian Games 2026: Suchika Tariyal scripts history, wins India’s first-ever MMA bronze medal

Suchika Tariyal scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 by winning India’s first-ever MMA medal, securing bronze in the women’s traditional 60kg category. Tariyal’s campaign ended in the semifinal after she lost to Singapore’s Hui Hoon Teo in an overtime bout.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Suchika Tariyal scripts history, wins India’s first-ever MMA bronze medal
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Games 2026: Suchika Tariyal scripts history, wins India’s first-ever MMA bronze medal
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