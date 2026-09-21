/Asian Games 2026: Suchika Tariyal scripts history, wins India’s first-ever MMA bronze medal

Suchika Tariyal scripted history for India at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday, becoming the country's first-ever medalist in mixed martial arts after securing bronze in the women's traditional 60kg category at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.
Tariyal's campaign ended in the semifinals after she suffered a defeat against Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo. The bout went into an extra round before Teo was declared the winner, ending Tariyal's hopes of progressing to the gold-medal contest. However, her semifinal appearance had already guaranteed her a bronze medal.
The bronze medal marks a landmark moment for Indian MMA, with the sport making its Asian Games debut at the Aichi-Nagoya edition. Tariyal became the first Indian athlete to stand on the Asian Games podium in MMA.
The 36-year-old had secured her place in the semifinals on Sunday after defeating Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the women's traditional 60kg quarterfinal. The victory assured India of its first MMA medal at the continental event.
Tariyal entered the semifinal with a chance to fight for the gold medal but could not overcome Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo. The contest remained closely fought and went into overtime before Teo secured the victory.
Despite the semifinal defeat, Tariyal's run ended with a historic bronze medal for India in the new Asian Games discipline.
Tariyal has represented India across multiple combat sports. She competed in judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and later represented the country in kurash at the 2023 Asian Games. She also won a world title in fighting Jiu-Jitsu in 2024.
Her MMA journey began with a professional debut in 2027 before she returned to the sport after a period focused on other combat disciplines. Her Asian Games campaign has now added another major achievement to her career.
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