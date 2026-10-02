Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Asian Games 2026: Sujeet Kalkal stuns Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka to reach men’s 65kg wrestling final

Asian Games 2026: Sujeet Kalkal stuns Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka to reach men’s 65kg wrestling final

Sujeet Kalkal stunned reigning Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka 3-3 on criteria to reach the men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling final at the Asian Games 2026. The Asian Championships gold medallist will face Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the gold-medal bout.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 11:47 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Sujeet Kalkal stuns Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka to reach men’s 65kg wrestling final
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'I had to gift a gold medal to myself': Lovlina Borgohain wins historic gold on 29th birthday at Asian Games 2026
2
3
4
5