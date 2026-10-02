/Asian Games 2026: Sujeet Kalkal stuns Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka to reach men’s 65kg wrestling final

In the semifinal against Kotaro, the Japanese wrestler scored two quick points to lead 2-0. But Sujeet made back-to-back scoring moves and held a 4-2 lead. After a review, Sujeet's total was down to 3, but he was still leading. Kiyooka then tied the contest 3-3, and Sujeet went through to the final, as he had a bigger-scoring move than the Japanese.