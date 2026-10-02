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Asian Games 2026: Sujeet Kalkal wins wrestling gold after stunning 10-9 comeback

Sujeet Kalkal staged a stunning comeback from 2-9 down to beat Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiyev 10-9 in the men’s freestyle 65kg final. His victory ended India’s wait for a wrestling gold at the Asian Games 2026.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Sujeet Kalkal wins wrestling gold after stunning 10-9 comeback
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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