Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Asian Games 2026: Sumit Nagal, Dhakshineswar Suresh advance to men's singles pre-quarters

Asian Games 2026: Sumit Nagal, Dhakshineswar Suresh advance to men's singles pre-quarters

Sumit defeated 2023 Asian Games bronze medallist Seongchan Hong of South Korea 6-4, 6-0 in the second round, while Suresh registered a hard-fought 7-5, 7-6 (2) win over Indonesia's Gunawan Trismuwantara.

Published: Sep 29, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Sumit Nagal, Dhakshineswar Suresh advance to men's singles pre-quarters
Image Credit: All India Tennis Association

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian Games 2026: Sumit Nagal, Dhakshineswar Suresh advance to men's singles pre-quarters
2
3
4
5