/Asian Games 2026: Varun Sanyal declared unfit, ruled out of MMA quarterfinal after weight-cut issue

MMA Sports Federation of India president Nikhil Kundera told PTI that there was no major cause for concern regarding Sanyal’s condition. He said the fighter was attended to and subsequently taken to a doctor. Kundera also said that Sanyal was later brought back to the cruise where the Indian contingent was staying and was stable. However, the medical assessment meant Sanyal could not compete in the men's Traditional 77kg event, bringing his Asian Games campaign to an early end.