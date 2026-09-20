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Asian Games 2026: Varun Sanyal declared unfit, ruled out of MMA quarterfinal after weight-cut issue

Varun Sanyal’s Asian Games 2026 MMA campaign ended after he was declared medically unfit and failed to make the prescribed weight for the men’s Traditional 77kg quarterfinal. Sanyal reportedly suffered dizziness, dehydration and muscle cramps during his weight cut, while Suchika Tariyal secured India’s first MMA medal by reaching the women’s 60kg semifinals.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Varun Sanyal declared unfit, ruled out of MMA quarterfinal after weight-cut issue
Image Credit: @varunsanyal/ Instagram

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Games 2026: Varun Sanyal declared unfit, ruled out of MMA quarterfinal after weight-cut issue
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