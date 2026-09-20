/Asian Games 2026: Varun Sanyal declared unfit, ruled out of MMA quarterfinal after weight-cut issue

India's Varun Sanyal's Asian Games 2026 campaign came to an abrupt end on Sunday after he was declared medically unfit to compete in the men's traditional 77kg category. Sanyal was scheduled to compete in the quarterfinal but could not make the prescribed weight following complications during his weight-cutting process.
According to a report by The Indian Express, Sanyal experienced dizziness, lightheadedness and muscle cramps while trying to reduce his weight ahead of the bout. A medical document accessed by the newspaper reportedly recorded the symptoms after he used a sauna while restricting his food and fluid intake.
Sanyal was attempting to make the required weight ahead of his scheduled quarterfinal when the situation took a concerning turn. As per the report, he passed out while using a sauna as part of his weight-cutting efforts and was subsequently taken for medical attention.
A source quoted by The Indian Express said that Sanyal could not make weight after being declared unfit by the doctor. "Varun couldn’t make weight as he was declared unfit by the doctor," the source said, according to the report.
The medical document reportedly stated that Sanyal experienced dizziness, lightheadedness and muscle cramps around 30 minutes after taking a sauna while restricting food and fluids to lose weight.
MMA Sports Federation of India president Nikhil Kundera told PTI that there was no major cause for concern regarding Sanyal’s condition. He said the fighter was attended to and subsequently taken to a doctor. Kundera also said that Sanyal was later brought back to the cruise where the Indian contingent was staying and was stable. However, the medical assessment meant Sanyal could not compete in the men's Traditional 77kg event, bringing his Asian Games campaign to an early end.
Sanyal was a late addition to India's MMA contingent and was one of only two Indian fighters competing at the Asian Games 2026. He had entered the competition after winning a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in China in January, and was set to represent India in the Traditional 77kg category.
MMA is making its debut as a medal sport at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, making India's participation in the discipline a significant part of the country's combat sports campaign.
While Sanyal's campaign ended prematurely, India received a major boost in the women's competition. Suchika Tariyal defeated her quarterfinal opponent in the women's Traditional 60kg category to progress to the semifinals. Her victory assured India of a medal in MMA at the Asian Games 2026.
Tariyal is therefore set to continue India's campaign in the discipline, while Sanyal's withdrawal means he will not get an opportunity to compete for a medal in the men's 77kg category.
Sanyal was unable to make the prescribed weight for his men's Traditional 77kg quarterfinal. Reports said he experienced dizziness, lightheadedness and muscle cramps during his weight cut, including after using a sauna while restricting food and fluid intake. He was medically assessed and subsequently declared unfit to compete.
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