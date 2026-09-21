/Asian Games 2026: Why Suchika Tariyal lost despite draw? MMA tiebreak rule explained

India's Suchika Tariyal created history at the Asian Games 2026 by winning the country's first-ever medal in mixed martial arts. The 36-year-old secured bronze in the women's traditional 60kg category after her campaign ended in the semifinal against Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo.
The semifinal went into overtime and ended in a controversial result, leaving Tariyal visibly disappointed after the bout. She subsequently challenged the decision through the tournament's arbitration process.
According to the reported arbitration process, the initial decision was challenged after Tariyal’s semifinal defeat. An arbitration panel reviewed the available footage and determined that the bout had ended in a draw. However, the competition’s tie-break provision was then applied. Under the reported rule, when a bout is tied, the fighter who weighs less is declared the winner.
Tariyal was reportedly 700 grams heavier than Teo, which meant the Singaporean fighter was awarded the victory under the tie-break rule. As a result, Teo advanced to the final, while Tariyal received the bronze medal.
Tariyal had entered the last four after defeating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 in the quarterfinals. That victory assured India of its first Asian Games medal in MMA, with the sport making its debut at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.
Against Teo, Tariyal fought her way through a closely contested semifinal that went beyond regulation time. The final decision went in favour of the Singaporean, ending Tariyal’s hopes of reaching the gold-medal bout.
Despite missing out on a place in the final, Tariyal’s bronze medal is a landmark achievement for Indian MMA. She became the first Indian athlete to win an MMA medal at the Asian Games.
Tariyal has competed across multiple combat sports during her career. She represented India in judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and later competed in kurash at the 2023 Asian Games. She also won a world title in fighting Jiu-Jitsu in 2024.
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