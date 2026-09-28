Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Asian Games 2026: Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav win silver and bronze in men’s javelin

Asian Games 2026: Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav win silver and bronze in men’s javelin

Yash Vir Singh achieved a personal best of 85.72 metres to win the silver medal, whereas Rohit Yadav secured bronze with a throw of 84.35 metres.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 09:19 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 09:19 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav win silver and bronze in men’s javelin
Image Credit: Athletics Federation of India

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian Games 2026: Yash Vir Singh, Rohit Yadav win silver and bronze in men’s javelin
2
3
4
5