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Asian Para Games 2026: Ashok Malik wins silver in men's 65 kg para powerlifting

Ashok Malik, the 17-time national champion, has established a strong presence on the international stage with a series of achievements.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Ashok Malik wins silver in men's 65 kg para powerlifting
Image Credit: SAI/MYAS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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