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Asian Para Games 2026: Devender Kumar wins gold as India sweeps all three medals in men's discus throw

India swept all three medals in the men's discus throw at the Asian Para Games 2026, with Devender Kumar winning gold, Rakesh taking silver and Pardeep Kumar claiming bronze. Devender topped the standings with 781 Raza points, while Pardeep finished third despite recording the longest throw of 51.15 metres.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 06:26 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 06:26 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Devender Kumar wins gold as India sweeps all three medals in men's discus throw
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Para Games 2026: Devender Kumar wins gold as India sweeps all three medals in men's discus throw
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