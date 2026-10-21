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  • /Asian Para Games 2026: Dilip Gavit wins gold, Mohammed Basil clinches silver in men's 100m T47 final

Asian Para Games 2026: Dilip Gavit wins gold, Mohammed Basil clinches silver in men's 100m T47 final

Gavit Mahadu (T46 category) clinched the gold medal with an impressive timing of 10.69 seconds. Adding to India’s success, Basil (T47 category) secured the silver medal with a time of 10.72 seconds, setting a new Games Record in the event.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Dilip Gavit wins gold, Mohammed Basil clinches silver in men's 100m T47 final
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Para Games 2026: Dilip Gavit wins gold, Mohammed Basil clinches silver in men's 100m T47 final
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