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  • /Asian Para Games 2026: Dilip Mahadu Gavit wins second gold in Men’s 400m T47, Bhavikkumar bags silver

Asian Para Games 2026: Dilip Mahadu Gavit wins second gold in Men’s 400m T47, Bhavikkumar bags silver

Gavit won his second gold after he clinched a yellow metal in the Men's 100m T47 category too. The Indian sprinter won his second gold in the 400m T47 event when he clocked a time of 48.27s, while the other Indian, Bhavikkumar, was a close second, having taken the silver with a time of 49.31s.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 05:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Dilip Mahadu Gavit wins second gold in Men’s 400m T47, Bhavikkumar bags silver
Image Credit: Paralympic Committee of India

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Para Games 2026: Dilip Mahadu Gavit wins second gold in Men’s 400m T47, Bhavikkumar bags silver
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