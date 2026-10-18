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Asian Para Games 2026: Emperor Naruhito opens games, Pramod Bhagat and Simran Sharma lead Indian contingent

The Asian Para Games 2026 officially opened in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with India’s Pramod Bhagat and Simran Sharma leading the contingent as flag-bearers. India has sent 168 athletes across 11 sports, with the Games set to continue until October 24.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Emperor Naruhito opens games, Pramod Bhagat and Simran Sharma lead Indian contingent
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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