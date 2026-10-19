Asian Para Games 2026: India’s Kokila wins silver in women’s Judo J2 -52kg event

India’s Kokila won the silver medal in the women’s J2 -52kg judo event at the 2026 Asian Para Games after losing to Kyrgyzstan’s Aibike Ulanbek Kyzy by ippon in 21 seconds in the final. Kokila defeated reigning world champion Yi Liu of China in the semifinals to secure her place in the final, improving on her bronze-medal finish at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

Reported By IANS Published: Oct 19, 2026, 03:27 PM IST | Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 03:27 PM IST join share