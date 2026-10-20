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Asian Para Games 2026: Jehan Dorab Madan wins bronze in men’s para table tennis class 1

Jehan Dorab Madan clinched bronze in men’s singles Class 1 para table tennis at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026. The former racing driver took up para table tennis in 2021 after a road accident left him paralysed from the chest down and has since won multiple international medals.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Jehan Dorab Madan wins bronze in men’s para table tennis class 1
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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