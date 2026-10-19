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Asian Para Games 2026: Kapil Parmar bags bronze in judo, beats Indonesian Rafli Ahnaf Shidqi

Kapil Parmar, the Paris Paralympics bronze medallist, who entered the Asian Para Games 2026 as a world-ranked eighth judoka, overcame Indonesia’s Shidqi, ranked 17th, to secure his place on the podium.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Kapil Parmar bags bronze in judo, beats Indonesian Rafli Ahnaf Shidqi
Image Credit: SAI/MYAS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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