/Asian Para Games 2026: Manish Narwal bags silver in 10m Air Pistol SH 1, secures LA 2028 Paralympics quota

Star Indian para pistol shooter Manish Narwal added another feather to his illustrious cap on Tuesday, clinching the silver medal in the men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event at the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
In doing so, Manish, the Paralympic medalist also earned India a coveted quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympic Games.
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Narwal, hailing from Ballabhgarh in Haryana’s Faridabad district, displayed trademark composure through the tense eight-man final. Maintaining steady high-nine and ten-ring hits under elimination pressure, the 24-year-old finished with a total score of 233.7 to seal the second spot on the podium.
South Korea’s Jo Jeongdu captured the gold medal in dominant fashion, setting a new Asian Para Games record with an aggregate of 241.3.
India's young talent Rudransh Khandelwal was also in contention during the final, eventually bowing out in seventh position.
Expanding India's LA 2028 Contingent
With this podium finish, Narwal became the third Indian para shooter to guarantee an LA 2028 quota spot. He joins fellow rifle sensations Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara, who previously booked their spots after a 1-2 finish in the women’s 10m Air Rifle SH1 event on Monday, the opening day of the shooting competition.
Notably, the Asian Para Games serve as one of the early qualification opportunities for the Los Angeles Paralympics, with quota places awarded to the highest-placed athletes not already qualified in designated events.
Another Career Milestone For Narwal
The silver extends Narwal's remarkable consistency on the international circuit. After breaking onto the world stage with a gold medal in the mixed 50m pistol P4 event at Tokyo 2020, Narwal went on to claim silver in the 10m air pistol SH1 at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
Narwal competes in the SH1 classification (athletes with limb impairments who can hold and shoot the firearm without support).
Born on 17 October 2001 with a congenital impairment in his right hand, he shoots left-handed. He took up the sport in 2016 after his father introduced him to a local range in Ballabhgarh; he had earlier aspired to play football.
His latest achievement in Nagoya reaffirms his status as a cornerstone of Indian shooting sports and sets a solid foundation for the road to Los Angeles.
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