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Asian Para Games 2026: Manish Narwal bags silver in 10m Air Pistol SH 1, secures LA 2028 Paralympics quota

Indian para shooter Manish Narwal clinched the silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games on Tuesday.
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Manish Narwal bags silver in 10m Air Pistol SH 1, secures LA 2028 Paralympics quota
Image Credit: SAI/MYAS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Asian Para Games 2026: Manish Narwal bags silver in 10m Air Pistol SH 1, secures LA 2028 Paralympics quota
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