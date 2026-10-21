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Asian Para Games 2026: Manjeet Vyas strikes silver in men's javelin throw F13 category

Competing in the combined F12/13 event, Manjeet Vyas found his best effort in his second attempt. His throw proved decisive in securing a podium finish in the F13 category, capping a productive season for the Indian athlete with another major medal on the continental stage.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 02:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Manjeet Vyas strikes silver in men's javelin throw F13 category
Image Credit: Manjeet Vyas/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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