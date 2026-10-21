Indian para-athlete Manjeet Vyas delivered the finest performance of his career to win silver in the men’s javelin throw F13 at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games on Wednesday, registering a personal best of 61.03 metres to extend India’s success in the field events.



Competing in the combined F12/13 event, Manjeet found his best effort in his second attempt. His throw proved decisive in securing a podium finish in the F13 category, capping a productive season for the Indian athlete with another major medal on the continental stage.