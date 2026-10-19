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Asian Para Games 2026: Mona Agarwal tops women's 10m air rifle qualification, Avani Lekhara finishes second

Mona Agarwal led the field with 629.1 points after six series, setting a new Asian Para Games qualification record. On the other hand, Avani Lekhara accumulated 626.4 points to finish second in the qualification standings, ensuring a one-two finish for India heading into the medal-deciding round. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Mona Agarwal tops women's 10m air rifle qualification, Avani Lekhara finishes second
Image Credit: SAI/MYAS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Para Games 2026: Mona Agarwal tops women's 10m air rifle qualification, Avani Lekhara finishes second
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