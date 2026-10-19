India opened its medal account at the 2026 Asian Para Games in spectacular fashion, with para-shooters Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara delivering a clinical one-two finish in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on Monday.
In a high-stakes, nerve-wracking finale that came down to the wire, Mona Agarwal edged out defending champion Avani Lekhara by a mere 0.4 points to secure India's first gold medal of the Games. Mona shot a Games record score of 250.0, breaking the previous mark of 249.6 set by Avani herself at the Hangzhou Games.
Avani took silver with 249.6 points, while South Korea’s veteran shooter Lee Yunri bagged bronze with 227.9.
Record-Breaking Dominance From Start To Finish
India signaled its intentions early during the morning qualification stage. Mona topped the field in style, shattering the Asian Para Games qualification record with an exceptional score of 629.1 across six series.
Avani followed right behind in second place with 626.4 points, laying the foundation for an all-Indian duel in
the medal round.
A Thriller Down To The Final Shot
The final unfolded as a masterclass in precision and composure under pressure. Two-time Paralympic champion Avani took the lead during the first half of the contest, demonstrating the trademark poise that has made her a legend of Indian shooting.
However, a slight slip in the fourth series - registering a 9.7 - opened the door for Mona, who was shooting with machine-like consistency.
Mona seized the lead, but the contest was far from settled. With two shots remaining, the margin between the two teammates was razor-thin: 239.2 to 239.1 in favor of Mona.
When the final targets were struck, Mona held her nerve to hit 250.0, completing a jump from her sixth-place finish at Hangzhou 2022 to the very top of the Asian podium.
Mona's Meteoric Rise & India's Shooting Dynasty
Mona Agarwal's ascent has been one of the standout stories in global para-shooting. Having taken up competitive rifle shooting in December 2021, she claimed a bronze medal on her Paralympic debut at Paris 2024. Her record-breaking performance in Nagoya solidifies her place among the elite in the SH1 category.
For Avani Lekhara, the silver adds another accolade to an already decorated career. Having claimed double Paralympic gold and continental titles, she once again demonstrated why she remains one of India's most dependable athletes on the global stage.
The 1-2 finish marks an emphatic start to India's 2026 Asian Para Games campaign, reinforcing the country's growing stature as an international powerhouse in para-shooting.
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