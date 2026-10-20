/Asian Para Games 2026: Niranjan Mukundan wins bronze in men’s 200m individual medley SM7 event

Another Indian in the final, Suyash Narayan Jadhav finished fifth, clocking 3:03.40. Niranjan Mukundan is one of India's most celebrated para-swimmers, holding an astounding career tally of over 107 international medals. He holds the record for the most Asian records set by an Indian para-swimmer (two long-course and five short-course records), including records in the 200m Backstroke (IDM Berlin 2018), 800m Freestyle (Prague 2022), and 1500m Freestyle (shattering a 16-year-old Asian record at the 2023 Bergen Swim Festival in Norway).