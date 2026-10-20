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Asian Para Games 2026: Niranjan Mukundan wins bronze in men’s 200m individual medley SM7 event

Niranjan Mukundan won bronze in the men's 200m individual medley SM7 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, clocking 2:57.01. China's Yilong Zhang set a Games record of 2:37.69 to win gold, while the Philippines' Ernie Gawilan claimed silver.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 06:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Niranjan Mukundan wins bronze in men’s 200m individual medley SM7 event
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Para Games 2026: Niranjan Mukundan wins bronze in men’s 200m individual medley SM7 event
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