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Asian Para Games 2026: Pradeep Kumar wins silver, Ayush Verma bags bronze in Javelin

India secured a double podium finish in men’s javelin throw at the Asian Para Games 2026, with Pradeep Kumar winning silver and Ayush Verma claiming bronze. Praveen Sharma added another bronze in men’s shot put F11 with a personal-best throw of 13.86m.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Pradeep Kumar wins silver, Ayush Verma bags bronze in Javelin
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Para Games 2026: Pradeep Kumar wins silver, Ayush Verma bags bronze in Javelin
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