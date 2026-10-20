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  • /Asian Para Games 2026: Pranav Soorma wins gold, Ram Ratan Singh takes silver as India’s medal tally rises

Asian Para Games 2026: Pranav Soorma wins gold, Ram Ratan Singh takes silver as India’s medal tally rises

Pranav Soorma broke the Asian record with a throw of 11.66m to win gold, while Ram Ratan Singh secured silver in the men's discus throw at the Asian Para Games 2026. India also added medals through Simran Sharma's gold, Tejalben Damor's bronze and Himanshu Nandal's bronze in para-swimming.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 05:28 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Pranav Soorma wins gold, Ram Ratan Singh takes silver as India’s medal tally rises
Image Credit: X/ @narendramodi

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Asian Para Games 2026: Simran Sharma wins gold, Tejalben Damor claims bronze in Women's 200m T12
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