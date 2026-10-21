India celebrated a one-two finish in the Men's High Jump T44 at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, with Praveen Kumar winning gold and Banti claiming silver in Nagoya, Japan on Wednesday.



Two-time Paralympic medallist Praveen successfully cleared a Games Record height of 2.05 metres to defend his title and finish on top of the podium. Beginning his competition at 1.92 metres, he went on to deliver a gold-medal-winning performance.