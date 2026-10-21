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  • /Asian Para Games 2026: Praveen Kumar wins gold, Banti clinches silver in men's high jump T44

Asian Para Games 2026: Praveen Kumar wins gold, Banti clinches silver in men's high jump T44

Two-time Paralympic medallist Praveen successfully cleared a Games Record height of 2.05 metres to defend his title and finish on top of the podium. On the other hand, Banti secured silver with a personal best jump of 1.92 metres, completing a memorable double podium finish for India in the event.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Praveen Kumar wins gold, Banti clinches silver in men's high jump T44
Image Credit: Paralympic Committee of India

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Para Games 2026: Praveen Kumar wins gold, Banti clinches silver in men's high jump T44
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