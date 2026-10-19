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Asian Para Games 2026: Ravanni Valasanaini wins bronze in women’s 1500m T11 with personal best

India’s Ravanni Valasanaini won bronze in the women’s 1500m T11 final at the 2026 Asian Para Games with a personal-best time of 5:41.85 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. India finished Day 1 in fourth place in the medal standings with 11 medals, including four gold, five silver and two bronze.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 07:02 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 07:03 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Ravanni Valasanaini wins bronze in women’s 1500m T11 with personal best
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Asian Para Games 2026: Ravanni Valasanaini wins bronze in women’s 1500m T11 with personal best
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