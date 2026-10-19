/Asian Para Games 2026: Rinku Hooda wins Javelin gold, Ajeet Singh claims silver in F46 event

India secured a one-two finish in the men's javelin throw F46 event at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Monday, October 19, with Rinku Hooda winning gold and compatriot Ajeet Singh taking silver.
Hooda produced a seaon-best throw of 65.11 metres to finish at the top of the standings. Ajeet followed closely with an effort of 65.02 metres, finishing just 0.09 metres behind his compatriot to secure the silver medal.
Indonesia's Rizal Bagus Saktyono completed the podium with a throw of 55.30 metres, earning bronze in the event. The result added another gold medal to India’s campaign at the continental para-sports competition, with the Indian duo dominating the top two positions in the F46 javelin final.
Born on January 1, 1999, in Rohtak, Haryana, Hooda lost his left arm in a farming accident when he was three years old. He later took up para-athletics and was introduced to javelin throw by fellow Indian para-athlete Amit Kumar Saroha.
Hooda made his Paralympic debut at Rio 2016, finishing fifth in the men’s javelin throw F46 event at the age of 17. He subsequently established himself as a leading Indian para-javelin thrower, earning medals at the World Para Athletics Championships.
His international achievements include a silver medal at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships, bronze in 2024 and gold in 2025. He finished fourth at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
The gold medal in Aichi-Nagoya adds another significant result to Hooda’s international career as he continues to compete at the highest level of para-athletics.
Ajeet Singh delivered a season-best throw of 65.02 metres to claim silver behind Hooda. The narrow margin between the two Indian athletes underlined the closely contested battle for the gold medal.
With both athletes crossing the 65-metre mark, India secured the top two positions in the men’s F46 javelin throw, while Indonesia’s Saktyono finished third.
The result also continued India's strong record in the event at the Asian Para Games. At the 2022 edition in Hangzhou, India swept all three medals, with Sundar Singh Gurjar winning gold, Hooda taking silver and Ajeet claiming bronze.
This time, Hooda and Ajeet once again ensured that India finished first and second, although the country did not repeat its complete podium sweep.
- Gold: Rinku Hooda (India) - 65.11m
- Silver: Ajeet Singh (India) - 65.02m
- Bronze: Rizal Bagus Saktyono (Indonesia) - 55.30m
The F46 classification is used in para-athletics field events for athletes with certain upper-limb impairments. These may include an above- or below-elbow amputation affecting one arm or other eligible impairments covered by the classification rules.
The classification allows athletes with comparable eligible impairments to compete against one another under the sport’s established rules.
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