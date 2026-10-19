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Asian Para Games 2026: Rinku Hooda wins Javelin gold, Ajeet Singh claims silver in F46 event

India’s Rinku Hooda won gold in the men’s javelin throw F46 event at the 2026 Asian Para Games with a season-best effort of 65.11m, while compatriot Ajeet Singh secured silver with 65.02m. Indonesia’s Rizal Bagus Saktyono claimed bronze with a throw of 55.30m, as India secured a one-two finish in the event.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 06:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 06:06 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Rinku Hooda wins Javelin gold, Ajeet Singh claims silver in F46 event
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Para Games 2026: Rinku Hooda wins Javelin gold, Ajeet Singh claims silver in F46 event
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