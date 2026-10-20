/Asian Para Games 2026: Sahana Ravi scripts history with India’s first standing category medal in Para Table Tennis

She went down 0-3 to China's Mao Jingdian in the women's singles Class 9 semi-finals to secure a bronze medal. Hailing from Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Sahana took up table tennis in 2014 while studying in Class 5. In 2015 she joined the Coronation Club under coach Raj Aravindan Alagar, her first coach, who nurtured her passion for the sport.