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Asian Para Games 2026: Sahana Ravi scripts history with India’s first standing category medal in Para Table Tennis

Baby Sahana Ravi won a historic bronze medal in women’s singles Class 9 para table tennis, securing India’s first-ever medal in the standing category at the Asian Para Games. Prachi Andey, Sonalben Patel and Bhavina Patel also clinched bronze medals in their respective women’s singles classes, adding to India’s medal tally.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 09:42 AM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Sahana Ravi scripts history with India’s first standing category medal in Para Table Tennis
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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