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Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi equals world record with stunning 704, sets new benchmark

Sheetal Devi's exceptional showing raised the bar in the continental competition, with her tally eclipsing the previous Asian record of 698 by six points. The performance underlined Sheetal’s credentials as one of India’s leading medal contenders as the country began its para-archery campaign at the Games.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 09:57 AM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 09:57 AM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal Devi equals world record with stunning 704, sets new benchmark
Image Credit: SAI/MYAS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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