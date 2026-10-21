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Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal-Payal win silver in compound women’s doubles

The Indian duo of Sheetal Devi and Payal Nag put up a spirited fight in the final but went down to China’s Xu Xueqing and Zhao Jing, with the score reading 141-150.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 01:13 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal-Payal win silver in compound women’s doubles
Image Credit: paralympicsindia_official/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Para Games 2026: Sheetal-Payal win silver in compound women’s doubles
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