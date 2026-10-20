/Asian Para Games 2026: Shrishti Arora wins bronze in women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1

India's Shrishti Arora won the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026 on Tuesday, marking an impressive start to her campaign at the continental competition.
Arora finished third in the final with a score of 214.7 points. Iran's Faezeh Ahmadi clinched the gold medal with 237.3 points, while her compatriot Sareh Javanmardi secured silver with 237.0 points.
The Indian shooter finished ahead of several competitors to secure a podium place on her Asian Para Games debut. Meanwhile, the other Indian finalist, Sumedha Pathak, finished eighth with 111.4 points.
Arora’s bronze added to India’s medal haul in para shooting at the ongoing Asian Para Games. Earlier on Tuesday, two-time Paralympic medallist Manish Narwal won silver in the men’s 10m air pistol SH1 event. He also secured a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.
On Monday, India registered a one-two finish in the women’s 10m air rifle SH1 event, with Mona Agarwal winning gold and Avani Lekhara taking silver.
Mona clinched the gold medal with a score of 250.0, setting a new Asian Para Games record. Avani finished second with 249.6 points, while South Korea’s Yunri Lee secured bronze with 227.9 points.
Mona’s score surpassed Avani’s previous Asian Para Games record of 249.6, which she had set while winning gold at the 2022 Hangzhou edition. However, Mona fell short of the world record of 252 points held by Slovakia’s Iryna Shchetnik.
Mona had already secured a quota for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics at the World Championships, while Avani’s silver-medal performance in Aichi-Nagoya also helped her secure a quota place.
The SH1 classification in para shooting is for athletes with certain upper- or lower-limb impairments who can support their firearm independently without requiring a shooting stand to bear its weight.
Arora’s bronze medal adds to India’s growing campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026, as the country’s para shooters continue to compete for podium finishes and qualification opportunities for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics.
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