Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Asian Para Games 2026: Shrishti Arora wins bronze in women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1

Asian Para Games 2026: Shrishti Arora wins bronze in women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1

Shrishti Arora won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with a score of 214.7. India also added medals in para shooting, with Manish Narwal winning silver and Mona Agarwal claiming gold in the women’s 10m air rifle SH1 event.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 02:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Shrishti Arora wins bronze in women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Asian Para Games 2026: Shrishti Arora wins bronze in women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1
2
3
4
5