/Asian Para Games 2026: Simran Sharma wins gold in women’s 100m T12 with Games record

Indian para sprinter Simran Sharma clinched her second gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, winning the women’s 100m T12 final with a Games-record time of 12.02 seconds on Wednesday, improving her own mark set in the heats.



Simran, supported by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), bettered her previous Games record of 12.13 seconds to seal the gold medal. She had won silver in the same event at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou with a timing of 12.68 seconds, improving her time by 0.66 seconds and upgrading her medal to gold.