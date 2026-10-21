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Asian Para Games 2026: Simran Sharma wins gold in women’s 100m T12 with Games record

Simran Sharma bettered her previous Games record of 12.13 seconds to seal the gold medal. She had won silver in the same event at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou with a timing of 12.68 seconds, improving her time by 0.66 seconds and upgrading her medal to gold.

Published: Oct 21, 2026, 06:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 06:38 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Simran Sharma wins gold in women’s 100m T12 with Games record
Image Credit: IANS

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Asian Para Games 2026: Simran Sharma wins gold in women’s 100m T12 with Games record
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