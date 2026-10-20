India secured a double podium finish in the women's 200m T12 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday, with Simran Sharma winning gold and Tejalben Damor clinching bronze.
Simran clocked 24.80 seconds to set a new Games record and finish at the top of the podium. Iran's Hajjar Safarzadeh claimed silver with a time of 25.02 seconds, while Tejalben finished third in 25.23 seconds, registering a personal best.
The result marked a significant improvement for Simran, who won silver in the same event at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou with a time of 26.12 seconds. The Indian sprinter improved her timing by 1.32 seconds to claim gold at the 2026 edition.
Simran is a bronze medallist from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in the women's 200m T12 event. She has also represented India at the World Para Athletics Championships, winning multiple medals on the international stage.
For Tejalben, the bronze medal added to her growing achievements in para athletics. The visually impaired sprinter from Gujarat began her para-sports journey in 2022 and has since made progress in sprint events. She also won gold in the women's 200m T12 at the Dubai Para Athletics Grand Prix in September 2026, clocking 25.47 seconds.
India also secured two medals in the men's javelin throw at the Asian Para Games on Tuesday, with Pradeep Kumar winning silver and Ayush Verma taking bronze.
Pradeep produced a personal-best throw of 27.45 metres on his final attempt to secure silver in the men's javelin event. Ayush recorded a personal best of 17.88 metres with his fifth throw to claim bronze. His result was sufficient to secure his podium finish based on the Raza points system, which accounts for the level of impairment in para-athletics field events.
The silver medal marked another Asian Para Games podium finish for Pradeep, who had also won silver in the men's javelin at the 2022 edition in Hangzhou, China. He also won gold at the 2026 National Para Athletics Championships.
India's double podium finishes in the women's 200m T12 and men's javelin events added to the country's medal tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games 2026.
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