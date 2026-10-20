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Asian Para Games 2026: Simran Sharma wins gold, Tejalben Damor claims bronze in Women's 200m T12

Simran Sharma set a new Games record of 24.80 seconds to win gold in the women's 200m T12 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, while Tejalben Damor claimed bronze with a personal-best time of 25.23 seconds. India also secured two medals in men's javelin, with Pradeep Kumar winning silver and Ayush Verma taking bronze.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Simran Sharma wins gold, Tejalben Damor claims bronze in Women's 200m T12
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Para Games 2026: Simran Sharma wins gold, Tejalben Damor claims bronze in Women's 200m T12
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