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Asian Para Games 2026: Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi win gold as India add more badminton medals

India's Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi clinched the gold medal in the Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 category at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 05:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026: Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi win gold as India add more badminton medals
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Para Games 2026: Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi win gold as India add more badminton medals
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