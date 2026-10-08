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Asian Para Games: PCI hosts grand send-off ceremony, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveils Team India jersey

The send-off ceremony was attended by athletes, coaches, support staff, dignitaries and partners, while the official Team India jersey for the Games was also unveiled. The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games will be held in Japan from October 18 to 24.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 11:20 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
Asian Para Games: PCI hosts grand send-off ceremony, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveils Team India jersey
Image Credit: Paralympic Committee of India

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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